The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Donald "Don" McGill, age 80, of Beverly Hills, Florida, will be held 6:30 PM, Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. He passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM, Monday at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Don was a US Army veteran. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019