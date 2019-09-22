Mr. Donald "Don" McGill

Service Information
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL
34465
(352)-746-5132
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Donald "Don" McGill, age 80, of Beverly Hills, Florida, will be held 6:30 PM, Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. He passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM, Monday at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Don was a US Army veteran. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.