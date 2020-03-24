In loving memory of Donald McMullin, Jr. RNG (Really Nice Guy), (87) born October 31, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio and joining our Lord in heaven after a prolonged illness on March 16, 2020.
Don graduated from Seneca High School in Seneca, Ohio in 1950, served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954 and graduated from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan in 1959. For more than 45 years he was a respected and well known real estate broker and sales associate in Pinellas and Citrus Counties who loved to help families find their dream home. Don enjoyed collecting antiques, Indian artifacts from various tribes and fishing anywhere he could drop a hook!
He is preceeded on his journey to God by his father Donald McMullin, Sr. mother Josephine (Gaydosik) McMullin, son Gregory Smith and son Kevin McMullin He is survived by his wife (Bonnie Jean (Stumpf) McMullin), brother Larry (Judy) McMullin, daughter Alene (William deceased) Anthony, and sons Jeffery (Cathy) Smith, Ron (Eva) Tooke, John (Tanya) McMullin, Joseph (Praiwan) McMullin, 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Don had requested to be cremated with his ashes scattered in the Gulf of Mexico.
An announcement concerning the arrangements for a memorial service will be delayed until all travel restrictions have been lifted. Any donations in Don's name are directed to Nature Coast Ministries at 7655 W Gulf to Lake Highway, Suite 8, Crystal River, Florida 33429.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020