It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Donald E Williams of Tampa, April 15, 2020. He was born December 19, 1967, in Plainfield, New Jersey, the son of Addison and Patricia Williams. Donald graduated from Piscataway High School and served in the United States Air Force. He had a kind heart and was always willing to help anyone.
He is survived by his daughter, Aisha Williams, son, Abdul-Ghaffar Williams (both of Martinsburg, WV), his parents, Addison and Patricia Williams (Homosassa, FL), brothers, Adam Williams (Homosassa, FL) and Robert Williams (Plainfield, NJ), uncle, Edward Shivers, (Clearwater, FL) and numerous cousins and friends. He is also remembered with love by Brenice Ferguson, Phylicia Ferguson (both of Martinsburg, WV) Lamar Clark (New Hampshire) and Shanice (Martinsburg, WV).
Private cremation arrangements will be under the care of Thomas J. "TJ" Cohen, Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay, in Tampa, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020