Donna Anita Haskins
1931 - 2020
Donna Anita Haskins, 89, of Hernando, FL, passed away October 16, 2020 at Diamond Ridge Health & Rehab Center in Lecanto, FL. She was born in Memphis, TN on October 2, 1931 to the late Jesse H and Donna (Johnson) Maharrey . She was a dedicated military wife & homemaker moving to Citrus County from Memphis in 1992. She was Protestant by faith and volunteer for Many Veteran Organizations dedicated to assisting needy veterans and was an active associate member of the Arron A Weaver Chapter 778 Military Order of the Purple Heart of Citrus County. Donna enjoyed traveling, reading, playing cards and taking care of her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, John (JB) Haskins. Other survivors include sons Gary Meuchel of Coca Beach, FL, Kerry Meuchel of Memphis, TN, daughter LaDonna Meuchel of Nashville, TN; step son Sonny Haskins and his wife Linda of Pensacola, FL; step daughters Theresa Davis of Aravada, CO, and Joan Thead of Tucson, AZ; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Private Cremation with Care arrangements under the care of Chas. E Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in support of needy veterans by Chapter 776, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Citrus County, FL, PO Box 1345, Lecanto, FL, 34460-1345. wwwcitruspurple
heart.org
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
