Donna Faye Croft, age 92, resident of Inverness, FL passed away at her home on June 3rd, 2020. She was born to the late Walter and Anna (Kline) Hershberger on December 25, 1927 in Akron, Ohio. Donna married her beloved husband, Chester, in 1945 and enjoyed 56 wonderful years together before his passing on November 3rd, 2001. She made Citrus County her home in 1980 when she moved from her hometown of Akron, Ohio. She was Baptist by faith and a very devout Christian.
Along with her parents and her husband Chester, Donna is preceded in death by her brothers, Jack, Robert, and Richard Hershberger; her sister, Alice Cline; and one grandchild, Jennifer Dick. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Chester M. Croft Jr. of Mansfield, OH and Lynda Treen of Ohioville, PA; her grandchildren, Adam and Jon Treen; and her six great-grandchildren, Max, Austin, Danica, Zachary, Megan, and Jarod.
The family would like to extend warm gratitude and thanks to Liz Ragsdale, Joe Cicenia, Dave and Bettie Lacy, and the staff of Vitas Hospice for their generous support, care, and love during Donna's life.
At the request of Donna, there will be no funeral services. Private Burial will follow next to her husband Chester, at Florida National Cemetery of Bushnell, FL at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.