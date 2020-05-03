|
|
Donna L. Atwell 69 of Homosassa, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on April 23,2020 with her family and close friends surrounding her with their love. She was born August 16, 1950 in Ludlow, Ma, to the late Cliff and Irene Atwell.
She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Atwell and brother-in-law Paul Kertenis. Left to cherish her memories are her sisters Denise Kertenis, Darlene/Shawn Hurley, Sara Atwell and brother David/Susan Atwell, and all her beautiful nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Pat Coles, her best friend, went above and beyond in her care and helped her to live her life to the fullest. George Louvitakis who was always there to lend a hand with any projects she embarked on.
Donna had an uncanny ability to reach people in a loving, caring positive way. Her talents were many, she loved singing and playing her guitar, interior designing and was an accomplished stained glass artist. She loved the bucs and was a season ticket holder for 15 years. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be at a future date. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2020