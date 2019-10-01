|
Donna Marie Hill DeCarlo, age 77, Inverness, FL, passed away September 26, 2019 at home under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice. Donna was born in Waterbury, CT on February 6, 1942 to the late William and Marie (Triano) Hill and moved to Citrus County in 1974 from Arlington Heights, IL. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 55 years, William "Bill" DeCarlo; 3 children: Joseph William DeCarlo (Kathleen), David Michael DeCarlo (Sherri), and Andrea DeCarlo Muzzupappa (Ken Coral), all of Inverness; 1 sister, Marsha Minicucci (John), Naugatuck, CT; 2 brothers, William Hill, Scottsdale, AZ and Mark Hill, Naugatuck, CT; brothers-in-law, James DeCarlo (Linda) and Alan DeCarlo (Deborah); 4 grandchildren: Brian Pearson (Charlotte), Cameron DeCarlo, Blake DeCarlo (Lauren) and Vincent Muzzupappa; 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Doug Klish.
Heaven received an upgrade. If you didn't love Donna, there is something seriously wrong with you. If anyone deserved nicer words, it was Donna. Wherever she went, she was the most decent person in the room. Because of her, her children and their children and their children will never run with scissors. She had a marvelous and wholesome laugh. We would constantly tease her just to hear her laugh. She would always send us birthday cards full of confetti; when you opened the envelope, confetti would fly all over the place. Often, the cards would arrive 2 months late, so the confetti wasn't expected. Family would curse her all while laughing their asses off.
We didn't want her to go and she didn't want to leave. When she did, she was with her children whom she adored, and her husband who she unconditionally loved. Heaven definitely got an upgrade. We hope they appreciate her. Oh yeah, the next time it snows, look for confetti.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Donna's memory to the Alzheimer's Family Organization, alzheimersfamily.org. Arrangements are private. Cremation care with Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019