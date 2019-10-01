Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna DeCarlo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Marie (Hill) DeCarlo


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Marie (Hill) DeCarlo Obituary
Donna Marie Hill DeCarlo, age 77, Inverness, FL, passed away September 26, 2019 at home under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice. Donna was born in Waterbury, CT on February 6, 1942 to the late William and Marie (Triano) Hill and moved to Citrus County in 1974 from Arlington Heights, IL. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 55 years, William "Bill" DeCarlo; 3 children: Joseph William DeCarlo (Kathleen), David Michael DeCarlo (Sherri), and Andrea DeCarlo Muzzupappa (Ken Coral), all of Inverness; 1 sister, Marsha Minicucci (John), Naugatuck, CT; 2 brothers, William Hill, Scottsdale, AZ and Mark Hill, Naugatuck, CT; brothers-in-law, James DeCarlo (Linda) and Alan DeCarlo (Deborah); 4 grandchildren: Brian Pearson (Charlotte), Cameron DeCarlo, Blake DeCarlo (Lauren) and Vincent Muzzupappa; 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Doug Klish.
Heaven received an upgrade. If you didn't love Donna, there is something seriously wrong with you. If anyone deserved nicer words, it was Donna. Wherever she went, she was the most decent person in the room. Because of her, her children and their children and their children will never run with scissors. She had a marvelous and wholesome laugh. We would constantly tease her just to hear her laugh. She would always send us birthday cards full of confetti; when you opened the envelope, confetti would fly all over the place. Often, the cards would arrive 2 months late, so the confetti wasn't expected. Family would curse her all while laughing their asses off.
We didn't want her to go and she didn't want to leave. When she did, she was with her children whom she adored, and her husband who she unconditionally loved. Heaven definitely got an upgrade. We hope they appreciate her. Oh yeah, the next time it snows, look for confetti.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Donna's memory to the Alzheimer's Family Organization, alzheimersfamily.org. Arrangements are private. Cremation care with Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now