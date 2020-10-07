Heaven got a little brighter with the arrival of Donna Marie Hoffman, age 55, of Inverness, passed away October 4, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Donna was born in Staten Island, NY on September 18, 1965. She and her parents moved to Inverness in 1974 from Staten Island. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Donna left her earthly life of disabilities and health issues for a life of perfection with our Heavenly Father where she is once again whole, and reunited with those who preceded her in death, her parents Martin E. and Rosalind "Friedman" Hoffman, and great nephew Travis Sosnicki.
She leaves behind a grieving family who loved her deeply. Her sister Deborah Sosnicki of Inverness, and brother Michael J. Hoffman, Oceanside, New York.
Donna's greatest joy was her family. A kid at heart, she dedicated her life to her family as a loving and doting aunt and great aunt to her nieces and nephews: Jennifer Kirby and her husband Bobby; Alex Sosnicki and his wife Linda; Ashlee Loraine, and Joshua Ford. Grand Nieces and Nephews: Trie, Layla, Jacob, Logan, and Giuliana.
Her smile and laughter were infectious and lit up a room to everyone she said hello to. If you knew her, remember her with a smile. For her, life was perfect.
A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Fr. Tim Cummings, Fr. Claudius Mganga, and other clergy concelebrating.
Burial will follow at a later date in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 9:30 until 10:45 in the small chapel prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in her memory. The Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.