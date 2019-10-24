|
|
Doreen Anne Picard, 61, of Hernando, passed away October 21, 2019 at home under the loving care of her family and hospice. Doreen was born in Portland, ME, to the late Clifton Moberg and Lillian Marcoux.
She has lived in Florida for many years and was the owner and operator of Citrus County Courier. It also brought her great joy to work disaster relief missions by installing temporary power generators with FEMA, most recently as part of the relief effort in Puerto Rico. Her great passion was her grandchildren.
She also enjoyed scuba diving, traveling, and dancing. Doreen will be remembered as a loving Mom, Wife, and Nana.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 3 years, Willis "Pic" Picard; two sons: Donald Merrill and wife Michelle, of Lecanto, Gerard Loranger II and wife, Kerri of Grand Rapids, MI; two brothers: Clifton Moberg of Inverness, Jason Moberg and wife Shannon of Danville, NH; sister, Julie Thayer of Biddeford, ME; 8 grandchildren,
4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service for Doreen will be conducted on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 4:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, with Rev. Lloyd Bertine of Gulf to Lake Baptist Church, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until service time. In lieu of flowers, Doreen's family would ask that memorial donations be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center in her memory.
Their mailing address is: The Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, PO Box 23827, Tampa, FL 33623-3827. Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019