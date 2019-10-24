Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Picard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Anne Picard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreen Anne Picard Obituary
Doreen Anne Picard, 61, of Hernando, passed away October 21, 2019 at home under the loving care of her family and hospice. Doreen was born in Portland, ME, to the late Clifton Moberg and Lillian Marcoux.
She has lived in Florida for many years and was the owner and operator of Citrus County Courier. It also brought her great joy to work disaster relief missions by installing temporary power generators with FEMA, most recently as part of the relief effort in Puerto Rico. Her great passion was her grandchildren.
She also enjoyed scuba diving, traveling, and dancing. Doreen will be remembered as a loving Mom, Wife, and Nana.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 3 years, Willis "Pic" Picard; two sons: Donald Merrill and wife Michelle, of Lecanto, Gerard Loranger II and wife, Kerri of Grand Rapids, MI; two brothers: Clifton Moberg of Inverness, Jason Moberg and wife Shannon of Danville, NH; sister, Julie Thayer of Biddeford, ME; 8 grandchildren,
4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service for Doreen will be conducted on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 4:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, with Rev. Lloyd Bertine of Gulf to Lake Baptist Church, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until service time. In lieu of flowers, Doreen's family would ask that memorial donations be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center in her memory.
Their mailing address is: The Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, PO Box 23827, Tampa, FL 33623-3827. Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now