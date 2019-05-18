Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Ryan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doreen Ryan Obituary
Doreen Ryan – 86, of Homosassa, Florida passed away suddenly on May 15, 2019. She was originally from Massapequa Park, NY. Loving mother to her daughter Sharon Ryan, her son Keith Ryan and his wife Jane. Loving grandmother to Evan Ryan of Massapequa Park, NY. Loving aunt to Karen Cole and Jan Melo.
Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto. Graveside services will be on Wednesday at 11:00 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from May 18 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now