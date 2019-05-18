|
Doreen Ryan – 86, of Homosassa, Florida passed away suddenly on May 15, 2019. She was originally from Massapequa Park, NY. Loving mother to her daughter Sharon Ryan, her son Keith Ryan and his wife Jane. Loving grandmother to Evan Ryan of Massapequa Park, NY. Loving aunt to Karen Cole and Jan Melo.
Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto. Graveside services will be on Wednesday at 11:00 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from May 18 to May 20, 2019