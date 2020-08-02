Dorene Calef, 53 of Crystal River, FL passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. She was born September 22, 1966 in Worcester, MA. Dorene came here years ago from New Port Richey, FL and dedicated her life to the service of others. As a caretaker for those with special needs, she was a selfless person dedicated to those struggling in their greatest time of need. She will be greatly missed by her family, community and all that she has helped. She is survived by her son Richard Fletcher, her daughter Carolee Henderson and husband Joshua, a brother David Calef, a sister Marie DeMattia, grandchildren Logan and Bailey Fletcher and Aaron Henderson. A memorial to celebrate her life of service will be held on Sunday August 9th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River beginning at 2 PM. Immediately following will be a gathering to celebrate Dorene's life at the creative playground "Wooden Park" in Crystal River. All are welcome.

