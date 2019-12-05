Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doretha Thomas-Wilkerson. View Sign Service Information New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home 713 Ne 5Th Ter Crystal River , FL 34429 (352)-563-1394 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Mt.Olive Missionary Baptist Church Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Mt.Olive Missionary Baptist Church Service 12:00 PM Mt.Olive Missionary Baptist Church 2105 N. Georgia Rd. Crystal River , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mother Doretha Thomas-Wilkerson, 92, of Citrus Hills, Florida. Passed away while under the loving care of her Son, Elder Leon Lavelle Thomas, Sr., Granddaughter, Yolanda Lavalle Thomas, and family. With Vitas Hospice Health care at her residence at

4:00 pm. November 27, 2019.

Mrs. Doretha was born in Citrus County Florida, to the late Harry William and Luvina

She was educated in both Citrus and Marion County Public schools where she met and married to Mr. James (Buster) Thomas, Jr. which brought forth two sons. Leon L.Thomas, Sr (1943) and Clarence Eugene Thomas (1945), who preceded her in death.

A product of Howard Academy, she later attended the Beauty and Barbers Academy, where she graduated with honors. After graduating she became the licensed Owner/Operator of Retha's Beauty Salon Broadway, Ocala, Florida.

For years she had a strong desire to move back to Citrus County and open another Beauty Salon and restuarant, which she did. She later Married James T. Wilkerson, who was drafted into the United states Army. After returning from his tour they both became licensed Minster and Evangelist. Affectionately known as (JT) or the phone man for many years, she was married to JT until his demise.

Mother Wilkerson, became one of the Officers/ Owners of New Serenity Memorial Funeral Homes and Cremation services Inc. beside her son who is the founder/ Chaplain.

She served in ministry at Holy Band Ministries Ocala, Florida. Under Prophet Harry T. Brown, Bishop John Hanks and Governor Lilly Hanks.

She also served as an Evangelist at the Church Of God Triumph Mission, the old pool hall. Crystal River, Florida.

Mother Wilkerson served faithfully beside her Son Pastor Leon Lavelle Thomas, Sr. as the Mother of the Church at New Horizon Community Worship center of Crystal River, Florida for seven years. She served until she could no longer go out. Prayers and Church was often held in the home.

Mother Wilkerson is survived by her only Son, Elder Leon Lavelle Thomas, Sr. of Citrus Hills, Florida, of whom she lived with and was her caregiver. A daughter-in-law Gwendolyn R. Thomas of Citrus Springs, Florida.

Her oldest granddaughter and Leon Lavelle Thomas, Sr. Daughter, Yolanda Lavalle Thomas, flew in from St.Croix last month to help take care of her father and grandmother, and was at her bedside talking to her when she took her last breath and Ms. Lawanda Key Associate Caregiver along with Vita's nurse Mrs. Karen, as well, we were all here to see her transition to be with the Lord.

A God Daughter Niomi Isham-Patrick of Sanford, Florida. 6 Grandsons, Gregory Leonard & Elana Thomas, Beverly Hills Florida. Apostle James Williams, South Carolina. Leon & Sebrena Thomas, Jr. Sebring, Florida, Derreck & Katrina Thomas, Sebring, Florida Latonnious (Tony) Thomas, & Marco (Fat Boy) Thomas, Washington DC (6) Granddaughters: Dee Dee Thomas, Sebring, Florida, Kimberly Smith, Washington, DC, Yolanda Thomas, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Margo (Ann) Thomas (deceased), LaDonna

Thomas-Savoy, (Gary Savoy), MyKala Thomas, Bradenton, Florida, 17 Great grands 14 great-great-grands, and a host of nieces, nephews and Cousin.

Services for Mother Doretha Thomas-Wilkerson will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12 Noon, with a public viewing from 4-6 pm. Thursday & Friday 10 am. until funeral time at Mt.Olive Missionary Baptist Church 2105 N. Georgia Rd. Crystal River Florida. Rev. Ronald A. Sutton Pastor, Bishop Leonard Smith Eulogist, Crystal Memorial Gardens Interment.

Services entrusted to: New Serenity Memorial Funeral Homes and Cremation services Inc., Crystal River, Florida.



Mother Doretha Thomas-Wilkerson, 92, of Citrus Hills, Florida. Passed away while under the loving care of her Son, Elder Leon Lavelle Thomas, Sr., Granddaughter, Yolanda Lavalle Thomas, and family. With Vitas Hospice Health care at her residence at4:00 pm. November 27, 2019.Mrs. Doretha was born in Citrus County Florida, to the late Harry William and Luvina Smith -Newsom of Crystal River, Florida. Preceded in death.She was educated in both Citrus and Marion County Public schools where she met and married to Mr. James (Buster) Thomas, Jr. which brought forth two sons. Leon L.Thomas, Sr (1943) and Clarence Eugene Thomas (1945), who preceded her in death.A product of Howard Academy, she later attended the Beauty and Barbers Academy, where she graduated with honors. After graduating she became the licensed Owner/Operator of Retha's Beauty Salon Broadway, Ocala, Florida.For years she had a strong desire to move back to Citrus County and open another Beauty Salon and restuarant, which she did. She later Married James T. Wilkerson, who was drafted into the United states Army. After returning from his tour they both became licensed Minster and Evangelist. Affectionately known as (JT) or the phone man for many years, she was married to JT until his demise.Mother Wilkerson, became one of the Officers/ Owners of New Serenity Memorial Funeral Homes and Cremation services Inc. beside her son who is the founder/ Chaplain.She served in ministry at Holy Band Ministries Ocala, Florida. Under Prophet Harry T. Brown, Bishop John Hanks and Governor Lilly Hanks.She also served as an Evangelist at the Church Of God Triumph Mission, the old pool hall. Crystal River, Florida.Mother Wilkerson served faithfully beside her Son Pastor Leon Lavelle Thomas, Sr. as the Mother of the Church at New Horizon Community Worship center of Crystal River, Florida for seven years. She served until she could no longer go out. Prayers and Church was often held in the home.Mother Wilkerson is survived by her only Son, Elder Leon Lavelle Thomas, Sr. of Citrus Hills, Florida, of whom she lived with and was her caregiver. A daughter-in-law Gwendolyn R. Thomas of Citrus Springs, Florida.Her oldest granddaughter and Leon Lavelle Thomas, Sr. Daughter, Yolanda Lavalle Thomas, flew in from St.Croix last month to help take care of her father and grandmother, and was at her bedside talking to her when she took her last breath and Ms. Lawanda Key Associate Caregiver along with Vita's nurse Mrs. Karen, as well, we were all here to see her transition to be with the Lord.A God Daughter Niomi Isham-Patrick of Sanford, Florida. 6 Grandsons, Gregory Leonard & Elana Thomas, Beverly Hills Florida. Apostle James Williams, South Carolina. Leon & Sebrena Thomas, Jr. Sebring, Florida, Derreck & Katrina Thomas, Sebring, Florida Latonnious (Tony) Thomas, & Marco (Fat Boy) Thomas, Washington DC (6) Granddaughters: Dee Dee Thomas, Sebring, Florida, Kimberly Smith, Washington, DC, Yolanda Thomas, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Margo (Ann) Thomas (deceased), LaDonnaThomas-Savoy, (Gary Savoy), MyKala Thomas, Bradenton, Florida, 17 Great grands 14 great-great-grands, and a host of nieces, nephews and Cousin.Services for Mother Doretha Thomas-Wilkerson will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12 Noon, with a public viewing from 4-6 pm. Thursday & Friday 10 am. until funeral time at Mt.Olive Missionary Baptist Church 2105 N. Georgia Rd. Crystal River Florida. Rev. Ronald A. Sutton Pastor, Bishop Leonard Smith Eulogist, Crystal Memorial Gardens Interment.Services entrusted to: New Serenity Memorial Funeral Homes and Cremation services Inc., Crystal River, Florida. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close