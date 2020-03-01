|
|
Doretta "Kay" Krenz, 81 of Homosassa Florida passed away unexpectedly on Monday February 24, 2020.
Born in Mooresville Indiana, Kay never met a stranger. Everyone who she met was an instant friend. Kay's smile, her Gift of Gab and the glint in her eye was infectious. It was in Indianapolis that she met the father of her children, Carlton W. Dyer, a young ambitious Army man from Cobleskill NY.
She followed him to his home in Cobleskill NY where they started their family of 3 children, eventually settling in Round Lake NY. It was there that she worked as an office manager. It was also there that she raised her youngest son as a single mom, and met her "sister from another mister" Gerri Bastolla. A long friendship that was born as they supported each other through life's many ups and downs.
As she prepared her youngest son to launch into the world she met the Love of her Life Warren Krenz through Parents Without Partners.
Warren taught Kay to enjoy new experiences. As someone who was always active and enjoyed the outdoors Warren taught Kay to play Golf and it became her passion. After Warren retired they lived the life of a Snow Bird and scheduled their winters in Florida around the golf seasons. After Warren passed in 2006 she made Homosassa her full time home. She played a lot of golf with a group of friends known as "The Twisted Sisters".
After several years lighting struck a 3rd time when she met her final life partner Roger VanDam with whom she enjoyed a loving relationship.
The world was a better place with her in it.
Kay was pre-deceased by her parents Howard and Martha Giffin, a brother Robert Giffin, a sister Harleen Atchison. She is survived by her Children Cheryl (Tim) Eldred of Rome NY, James K Dyer of Homosassa Fl and Scott (Terri) Dyer of Saratoga Springs NY. Her grand children Jamelyn Dyer, Michael Eldred, John C Dyer, Melissa (Jason) Bors, Samantha (Gerald) Schroeder. The shining lights of her life were her ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters. Dory Adams of Albuquerque NM and Billie Tharp of Plainfield IN as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Forest View Estates, 960 S Suncoast (US19) in Homosassa FL on Tuesday March 3. 11:00 am to 2:00 pm in the Clubhouse. A New York remembrance will be held at a date to be determined.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice Inc. of Glens Falls or Vitas, Inc of Lecanto, FL. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River, FL assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020