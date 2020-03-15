|
Doris Arlene Stephens, age 92, Inverness, Florida passed away March 10, 2020 in the Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto under the loving care of her family. Doris was born in Largo, Florida on August 14, 1927 to the late William L. Peed and Lucy Garrett Peed. She graduated from Largo High School in 1947. She was employed by Honeywell Electronics (assembling parts for NASA) in Clearwater, FL. She was a member of the First Church of God in Inverness.
Left to mourn and cherish her memory are two daughters: Sharon Levins and her husband Rodney of Crystal River, FL; Kay Richardson and her husband Greg of Beverly Hills, FL; 1 brother: David L. Peed (Kay) of California; 3 sisters: Ethel Small (Harold) of Maine, Elma Salls (Wendal, deceased) of Ocala, FL, and Dorothy Webb (Alfred, deceased) of Floral City, FL; 5 grandchildren (Christopher Richardson, Christy Silverstone, Tracy Crist, Daniel Richardson & Travis Richardson), 9 great grandchildren (Bailee Silverstone, Danna Richardson, Jillian Richardson, Zackery Richardson, Logan Crist, Tyler Richardson, Hudson Silverstone, Mackenzie Richardson & Emori Crist), and 1 great-great grandchild (Jema Silverstone Swearingen.)
Along with numerous nieces & nephews that were also a big part of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Carl Stephens.
She and her family vacationed on the Withlacoochee River for many years and fell in love with the area. They moved to the river in 1983.
Doris was the matriarch of the family, the oldest of her 4 siblings (all surviving). She did much of the cooking and organizing for get-togethers and cookouts.
The most important thing in Doris' life was her family. She was a devoted and loving Mom and Grandma. Her long life enabled her to enjoy 5 generations of family with the addition of her great-great granddaughter in 2018.
She enjoyed fishing but even more enjoyed sharing the river with her grandkids. She enjoyed serving others and volunteered with Hospice for several years. She loved to cook for others and helping out in any way she could. She was a blessing to all that knew her and had a heart of gold. She is going to be dearly missed.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a later date beside her husband in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. The family will receive friends at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the service begins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Doris' name to Vitas Hospice of Citrus County: P.O. Box 1330, Lecanto FL 34460, or The Path of Citrus County, 27 S. Melbourne St. Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020