|
|
Doris Elizabeth Falzarano, age 95 of Inverness, passed away October 10, 2019 at Highland Place ALF in Inverness. Doris was born December 5, 1923 in Guilderland Township, NY, to the late Frederick R. and Caroline H. (Stutsrim) Blackman, Sr.
Doris had the distinction of being the first woman employee at the GE lab in Schenectady, NY. She was married to Douglas C. Conkling, for 28 years, living in Stratford, CT for most of that time raising her 3 children. She was very active in the women's circle at the Methodist Church in the '60s, and was very involved with office work for the volunteers and "candy stripers", at the Bridgeport Hospital.
After a move to Spring Hill, FL in 1980, she was employed as an administrative assistant in a urology office. In 1983 she married Louie Falzarano and they moved to Inverness. Doris was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Inverness. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, needlepoint and traveling the US. Her labor of love was knitting winter hats for the homeless and lap robes for nursing home residents. She had a quick wit and loved a good hug.
Doris was preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas Conkling and her second husband, Louie Falzarano, her brother Frederick R. Blackman, her daughter Jane Liebert, and stepson, Richard Falzarano (Dolores). Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Gail Southard (Ed) of Inverness, her son, Robert Conkling of Newport, TN; stepdaughter, Bonnie Wilder of Inverness, and stepson, Joseph Falzarano (Vanessa) of Cobleskill, NY, five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Doris will be conducted on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory with Rev. Dr. Donald Pratt of the First United Methodist Church in Inverness, officiating. Committal services will follow at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019