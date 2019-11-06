Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Ellen Siller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in East Orange, New Jersey on March 2, 1938, Doris Ellen SIller on Friday, October 25, 2019, left this world to join her father John Knoebel, mother Agnes Gottheiner and husband Walter Siller. She was 81. She is survived by her three children, Debra, Timothy (Corinne) and David Flanagan, as well as by her sister Joan Chapman and four grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, Luke and Ellery Flanagan.

Doris was active in her community in Citrus Hills, Florida. She was a dedicated member of the Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church, regularly participating in discussion groups and developing deep friendships with church members. Developing a sense of community was critical for Doris, and she reached out to others through the Four and More and CFAM organizations, and collaborated with a friend to initiate a support group for spouses caring for loved ones with dementia. For several years, she also participated in the Guardian Ad Litem program to advocate for the rights of children who had been abused.

Doris had a gift for connecting with people. She often struck up conversations with complete strangers and within a few words could find common ground with them, regardless of who they were or what their station in life.

With a playful, occasionally silly, sense of humor, Doris possessed a gentle, quiet strength that she never knew she had. It was that strength that allowed her to raise three children as a single parent, all while keeping a spotless home and making sure the flowers were in bloom.

One of Doris's passions was gardening. It was a way for her to nurture new life and surround herself with beauty. She always looked at the plants and flowers she raised in her garden with a deep sense of joy. She marveled at the turning of the leaves each fall, although she preferred to watch them from a safe, warm distance at her longtime home in Florida. She had a chance to see the leaves turn one more time before she left. No one who knew her has any doubt that she is still marveling over the fiery maples and golden birches on the other side.

Regardless of her age, Doris never lost the ability to surprise, even among the people who knew her best. As she passed her eightieth year, she could still dance herself and others in circles, especially when listening to songs from her favorite Jimmy Cliff album.

Doris traveled the world and brought home vivid descriptions of the people she met and places she saw. Each destination was carefully chronicled in the photo albums she loved to share. All of us who knew her will continue to look back at those albums and miss her each time.

As much as she loved flowers, Doris would have preferred donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, at

