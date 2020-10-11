At her home on Lake Tsala Apopka, surrounded by her loving family, Doris Lorraine "DeeDee" Grimnes peacefully left this world for a much better one last week. She loved life, loved her family and friends and loved bringing laughter and joy to this world.

Born in Harris, MN in 1925, she attended North Branch High School and Minneapolis Business College. She was employed by the Minnesota Civil Service in St. Paul, MN. She moved to San Francisco, CA., where she met and married her husband, Lt. Col. Steven H. Grimnes.

During WW2, she worked in a factory building aircraft carriers as a specialized precision driller, a real "Rosie the Riveter"! She and Steve lived in Japan after WW2, moved back to the States, had three wonderful sons. The family lived in Germany, Norfolk, VA, Nebraska and the Azores before moving from Winter Park, FL to Inverness, FL in 1970, where they chose to retire.

DeeDee enjoyed life! She loved playing golf, bridge, the piano, traveling, cooking and entertaining. She loved Big Band music, knew all the dances and had a blast going to hear the great legends play. DeeDee always loved an opportunity to help those in need. She took great delight in preparing and sending Christmas packages to children in orphanages.

She especially brought joy and laughter to her family. She had a touch of mischief and a great sense of humor. So many of her stories ended with, "We laughed so hard the tears just streamed down our faces!" Often, at birthdays or holidays, she would set up an extensive "treasure hunt" for those loved ones receiving gifts. The whole family would get involved trying to solve the clues, which were hidden in her hysterical poems.

For many years she worked for the United Telephone Co. After retiring, she went to clown college at the University of Wisconsin and became a professional clown. She said she wanted to make the old people laugh and "Gussie" the clown was born! It was her constant desire to bring a smile to the world. At Christmastime, DeeDee worked with the Salvation Army, where she could often be seen ringing the Christmas bell in her clown suit. Her smile was hard to resist, making her quite successful at raising holiday funds for them.

DeeDee was passionate about literacy. For many years, she worked with the Learn to Read program in Citrus County and also served as president. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Inverness and also a member of Point O' Woods Golf and Country Club.

Left to cherish her memories, her infectious, hearty laugh, and her incredible stories are her son, Jim Grimnes, Inverness, FL; 2 grandchildren, Rachel Phillips, Juliana Grimnes; her daughter-in-law, Deborah Grimnes, along with many cousins and friends all over the world. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Steven H. Grimnes on Sept 28, 1978; 2 sons: Steven H. Grimnes III, May 9, 2003 and Mike Grimnes earlier this year.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. A private interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL.

