Dorothy B. Overgard, 87, of Hernando, FL passed away on September 5th, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Calvary Church, located at 2728 Harley St. in Inverness, FL with Pastor Ottis Barnett officiating the service. A visitation will be held beginning at 10:30 AM until the hour of service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store