Dorothy Auernig Castro Round, 80 of Crystal River, FL , passed away Saturday April 27, 2019 at Vitas Hospice Care in Lecanto, FL.

She was born October 3, 1933 in Concord, NH and came here 43 years ago from the Angola and Williamsville area of New York. She was of the Christian faith. She was the assistant to the High School Principal in Angola, NY. Dottie was a member of the Bardmore Country Club in Largo, FL and the Seven Rivers Golf and Country Club in Crystal River. She served on the Board of Directors for the Crystal Paradise Estates Civic Association. Dottie was a long-time blood product donor with Health South. She was a life-time learner and an avid reader. Dottie was an accomplished seamstress and an avid golfer and served on many tournament committees. She was supportive of the Arts and loved playing cards with the Ladies Card Group.

Dottie was preceded in death by her husband John F. Round in 1997 and her step-son John F. Round, Jr. (Rick) in 2004. She is survived by her sons; Sam Castro (Jacky), Frank Castro and Timothy Round (Pat), 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and her long-time companion Steve Carroll.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor from 2 PM to 5 PM on Saturday May 18th at the Elegant Pelican (formerly 7 Rivers Golf Club). In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Vitas Hospice Care 3350 W Audubon Park Path Lecanto, FL 34461. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River assisted the family with arrangements.