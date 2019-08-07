|
|
Dr. Dorothy M Conway, age 79 of Inverness, Florida, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. She was born on July 8, 1940 in Springfield Gardens, N.Y., daughter of Edward and Minnie (LaSalle) Conway.
Dorothy's career began in finance at CBS. She was a university professor and taught business, economics and international finance for St. Johns University and Saint Leo University. She moved to Inverness, Florida from Jamaica Estates, N.Y., 25 years ago.
Dorothy enjoyed horseback riding, Broadway shows, reading, and New York Times crossword puzzles. Dr. Conway was a member of Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church.
Dr. Conway was preceded in death by her parents and family members, Julia Wolf and Edna Amunden. Survivors include niece, Deborah (Michael) Kamlot-Wright of Inverness, FL; nephew, Matthew Kamlot of Inverness, FL; and nephew, David Kamlot of Inverness, FL. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019