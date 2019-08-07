Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Conway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Conway


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Conway Obituary
Dr. Dorothy M Conway, age 79 of Inverness, Florida, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. She was born on July 8, 1940 in Springfield Gardens, N.Y., daughter of Edward and Minnie (LaSalle) Conway.
Dorothy's career began in finance at CBS. She was a university professor and taught business, economics and international finance for St. Johns University and Saint Leo University. She moved to Inverness, Florida from Jamaica Estates, N.Y., 25 years ago.
Dorothy enjoyed horseback riding, Broadway shows, reading, and New York Times crossword puzzles. Dr. Conway was a member of Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church.
Dr. Conway was preceded in death by her parents and family members, Julia Wolf and Edna Amunden. Survivors include niece, Deborah (Michael) Kamlot-Wright of Inverness, FL; nephew, Matthew Kamlot of Inverness, FL; and nephew, David Kamlot of Inverness, FL. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now