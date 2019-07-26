A Memorial Service for Mrs. Dorothy Erny, age 87 of Inverness, FL will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell,FL. Dorothy was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she was the second of four children born to Anna (Feitzinger) and Charles Godfrey. Dorothy lived in Milburn and in Springfield, New Jersey, before relocating to Florida in 1968. She retired from the Pinellas County Clerk of Courts and moved to Inverness from Seminole, Fl.
Dorothy is predeceased by husbands, Daniel Halsey and Philip Erny, two sons, Daniel Halsey, Jr., and (William) Scott Halsey. She is survived by brother, William (George) Godfrey, son Philip Erny and two grandchildren Kristina Annunziato and Cody Halsey.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 26, 2019