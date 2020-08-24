Mrs. Dorothy Glynn Clifford, age 99 of Inverness, Florida, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. She was born May 29, 1921 in Ribolt, KY, daughter of Thomas and Mary (Kiser) Fite. Dorothy moved to Inverness from Grayson, KY in 1973. Prior to teaching full time Dorothy had a successful business career and even owned her own business.
Dorothy began her teaching career in Kentucky and after her moving to Florida began working at Inverness Primary School teaching 3rd Grade. During her 20 years of service she was awarded both the Social Studies Teacher of the Year award and the Teacher of the Year Award. Dorothy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Inverness and worked in the "Clothes Closet" ministry. She was also a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority and the Retired Teachers Association. Dorothy enjoyed reading (especially the bible), writing and sending letters and cards to others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leroy Clifford, 2 brothers and 6 sisters. Dorothy survived by daughter, Jacqueline Best of Inverness, FL and many nieces and nephews.
