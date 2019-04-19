On 4/18/2019, Dorothy "Dotty" Hahn, of Homosassa Springs, was called home to be with our Heavenly Father and to be reunited with her late husband after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

Dotty grew up in Glen Cove, NY, and later resided in Rocky Point, NY, for more than 25 years before relocating to Citrus County in 1990. She was an avid supporter of the Nature Coast and many of its civic organizations including Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park, Arts League, Citrus County Hospice, and St. Benedict Catholic Church.

Dotty is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Helen Manning, and husband, Joseph Hahn. She is survived by her children, Robert Hahn (Arianna) of Gulf Breeze FL, Victoria Raney (Doug) of Homosassa FL, Diane Bellegarde (Paul) of Weeki Wachee FL, Gerard Hahn (Lisa) of Maricopa AZ, and Damon Hahn (Jackie) of Maricopa AZ; grandchildren, Kevin, Daniel (fiancé Brooke), Lindsay (Cliff), Peter (fiancé Ali), Joey, Lauren, Ryan, Megan, CJ, Dylan, and Robbie; one great-grandchild, Dawson; brother Robert Manning (Lorraine) of Preston MD, sisters Patricia Shay (Bill) of Beverly Hills FL, and Glynn DeBrocky (Steve) of Carmel NY; her special "might as well be a daughter" Tina Svoboda of Manorville NY; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dotty is also most lovingly survived by her very dearest life-long friend, artistic partner, and sister-of-the-heart, Virginia Svoboda, of Homosassa FL.

In lieu of flowers, Dotty would ask that donations be made to Citrus County VITAS Hospice, or simply "be kind, smile, and make someone laugh." Visitation will be held at Strickland Funeral Home in Crystal River on 4/20/2019 from 5:00PM – 7:00PM; Rite of Christian Burial Mass on 4/22/2019 at 10:00AM at St. Benedict Catholic Church, followed by interment at Fero Gardens, Beverly Hills. Post-interment will be a celebration of Dotty's life following at St. Benedict's parish hall. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019