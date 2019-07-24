Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Dorothy J. McDonald


1929 - 2019
Dorothy J. McDonald, 89, formerly a resident of Citrus Springs, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at New Horizons Nursing Home in Inverness. She was born on October 5, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA. Surviving family members include son David of Ocala, FL, daughter Carole of Ellijay, GA, daughter Nancy (Jim Shaffer) of Inverness, FL and five granddaughters. No services will be scheduled. Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 24, 2019
