Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL

Dorothy Louise Balliet


1926 - 2019
Dorothy Louise Balliet Obituary
Dorothy Louise Balliet, 92, of Inverness, FL departed to be with her Lord and Savior on September 25, 2019 at New Horizon Assisted Living in Inverness. She was born in Scranton, PA on November 18, 1926 to the late O. Emil and Elizabeth (Simmen) Strauch.
Dorothy was a homemaker and arrived in this area in 1985, coming from Scranton. She attended the First Assembly of God in Inverness, and later the Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Inverness.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Frederick G. Balliet in 2016.
Celebrating her arrival in Heaven are her daughters, Marilyn, Virginia "Ginny" and her husband Jerry and Susan and her husband Eric ; 2 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
A Graveside Service for Dorothy will be held on Friday, October 4, 11:00 A.M. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. with the Pastor Ken Lawson officiating.
The family will be receiving friends at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, from 9:30 A.M. through 10:00 A.M. The funeral procession will be departing the funeral home at 10:15. Arrangements under the direction of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
