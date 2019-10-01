|
Dorothy Maelene Wontor, age 65 of Homosassa, passed away on September 22, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1954 in Key West, Florida, to the late Hampton Arthur and Shirley Mae (Phillips) Walterson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, Michael (Mike) Wontor; 4 children, Corey (Lisa) Walterson of London, KY, Billy Jack (Crystal) Molina of Palm Bay, FL, Crystle (Gabe) Cooper of Homosassa, FL and Allison (Terrance) Kellogg of Owosso, MI; siblings Carol (Tim) Stroud of Key West, FL and Charles (Arla) Walterson of Crystal River, FL; 16 grandchildren, one great grandson and her faithful furry companion Rusty.
Maelene met her husband Mike, circa 1973, at the Black Angus Restaurant in Key West where she was nicknamed Hollywood because she always had a pair of great big sunglasses on. Maelene and Mike moved to Eaton Rapids, MI, and later to their own little paradise on Narrow Lake in Springport, MI. Maelene worked as a bookkeeper, bartender/waitress, and as co-owner of Boomers Pub, and then pursued retirement in Homosassa. A proud Conch (Key West native), Maelene enjoyed spending her time at the docks or on a boat anywhere, but most recently on the Homosassa River. Maelene was passionate about dancing, taking chances, and seeing beautiful new places. She was the beloved mother to many children, not just her own, and will be dearly missed by many.
