Mrs. Dorothy Mayhew, age 83 of Inverness, Florida, died Monday, May 27, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. She was born January 24, 1936 in Front Royal, VA, and was the daughter of the late William and Thelma (Ferrbee) Perdue. Mrs. Mayhew was a member of First Baptist Church of Rutland and active in the Fleet Reserve. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Mayhew; brothers, Donald Perdue, Harry Perdue, and Bobby Perdue. Survivors include brothers, Douglas Perdue, and Butch Perdue; sisters, Sadie Roberts and Ellen King. Mrs. Mayhew's services were private and she will be placed with her husband Albert at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 11, 2019