Dorothy Rose Ferruzza Coulon, age 89, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Dorothy (Dot) was born on November 4, 1930, to the late Luigi and Agnes Ferruzza in Chicago, Ill. Her parents emigrated to the U.S. from Bompietro, Sicily, and resided in Chicago. Dot was the oldest of four siblings. Growing up during the Great Depression and with both parents working at a candy factory, Dot became the child-parent taking care of her younger siblings. That's when she began to develop one of her many loves - her love of cooking.

After high school, she entered the workforce as a legal secretary, taking the train into downtown Chicago on a daily basis. She met Jim Coulon, and the couple was married on May 17, 1958. They bought their first home in Park Ridge, Ill. Dot loved children and so badly wanted to start a family with Jim. Although she was unable to bear her own children, she had so much motherly love to share - she and Jim adopted son Tim in 1965, and three years later, adopted daughter Patti, both infants at the time. Adopting Tim and Patti was a huge blessing to Dot, and each and every day she raised both children as her very own.

In 1972, Jim and Dot moved to Carmel, Ind., where they started two businesses, The Carmel Ice Skadium and The Bookworm of Carmel.

The hard-working and intelligent woman she was, Dot always went above and beyond to help in all aspects of running both businesses. But that doesn't mean she and Jim didn't have some fun - they were both fabulous ballroom dancers and made sure to cut a rug every chance they got.

Dot was also passionately involved in the Brookshire Neighborhood Gourmet Club, where she continued to hone her culinary skills with some of the best neighbors and friends, who became like family. And instead of just following others' recipes, Dot often created her own and shared those recipes in a variety of cookbooks.

A Catholic with a heart of gold, she was a member of the Women's Club at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, where the family attended, as well as numerous other church clubs. Nicknamed "the energizer bunny," Dot was tireless in her efforts to outreach, cook and care for everyone she met. She was a selfless woman who touched many lives with her love and compassion, and she somehow always found the time to cook special dishes or make her famous brownies to give to those in need.

The years spent living in Carmel were some of the most memorable of her life - where she made some of the best friendships and developed relationships with those who became closest to her. But her most favorite times were those spent with her family - the quiet evenings reading the paper and the late nights talking with her kids about life. She made sure Tim and Patti always had everything they needed to grow up in a wonderful home, oftentimes sacrificing so much of herself to be that constant place of love and support for her family. And she wouldn't have changed a thing. She always put others before herself and loved every minute of it.

After retirement in 1994, Dot and Jim left Carmel for Hernando, Fla., where they designed and built their dream home on a Florida golf course.

They were founding members and building committee members for St. Scholastica Catholic Church - helping to establish, name and develop the first Catholic church in the area.

As always, Dot was the humble wife of a Marine, living a life of service and offering her gentle kindness and generosity to all she met. She was an avid bridge and mahjong player and enjoyed hosting many church and social gatherings of all kinds. She was well-known for her Italian lasagna and intricate pasta dishes, all of which are secret family recipes!

A grandmother to five, Dot cherished spending time with the kids, attending every event she could, and of course, having them help her in the kitchen.

After 54 years of marriage, Jim passed away in July 2012. In 2015, Dot returned to Indiana and moved into Hamilton Trace senior living community in Fishers, Ind. She continued to be a beacon of grace and empathy, as she got involved in numerous community activities and helped other residents any way she could, always sacrificing her own time to make time for others.

Dot is survived by her son, Timothy (Jennifer) Coulon; daughter, Patricia Coulon; sisters, Jenny (Phil) Miceli; Rosemarie (late Robert) Traxler; and grandchildren, Joshua Coulon, Brittany Rohrig, Marlee Rohrig, Frank Rohrig III and Domiana Rohrig. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Coulon, and her brother, Joseph Ferruzza.

A Mass and prayers will be offered for Dot, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, 4301 W. Homasassa Trail, Lecanto, FL, 34461, with her urn and family present.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the church.

