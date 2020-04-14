Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Smith. View Sign Service Information National Cremation Society Fruitland Park 320 Heald Way The Villages , FL 32163 (352)-728-0093 Send Flowers Obituary



"Dot" or "Dottie", embodied the idea that "life is for the living!" Quick to smile and laugh, she made any room she was in brighter. She'd be the life of the party, infecting everyone with her joyful spirit. Ever humble, Dot wanted no one to make a fuss over her. She always said, "I never want for anything, I'm happy with what I've got."

Born on October 16, 1918 to Jennie Mackey and Herman Donahey, Dot grew up in New Castle, Pennsylvania with a song in her heart. She played piano and was dubbed "The little girl with the attractive voice," in her high school yearbook. Throughout her life she delighted folks with her talents at family gatherings, parties, and church.

Dot married Howard Warnock in 1940 and together they had two sons. Nothing brought Dot more joy than her family. Dot treasured being a mother. They eventually moved to Florida, and once her sons were old enough, Dot resumed working as a bookkeeper. Sadly, the family lost Howard in 1962 following a heart attack.

Dot found love a second time, meeting Marve Smith at a church dance. They married in New York City in 1963. Theirs was a romance for the ages! Lasting more than 40 years, they travelled the world until Marve passed away in 2007. Dot still retained her 'joie de vive,' continuing to travel with her son, Ron. For the last 9 years they enjoyed summering in Boone, NC.

Dot cared deeply for all those she loved, and she made sure they felt it. In addition to her sons and daughter-in-law, she leaves behind 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 5 great, great grandchildren, a nephew, two nieces and their families, her cherished family in Mississippi, her dear friend Evelyn and her church friends and family.

The date for a memorial service, to be held at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, will be determined at a later date.

