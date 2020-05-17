Dorothy Vacca
"Dotty"
April 16, 1929-May 12, 2020
Passed away, peacefully, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Vacca. Much loved mother of Louise Dawe (Michael) and Kathleen Pan (Albert). Devoted grandmother of Erin, Andrew, Daniel, Melissa and great grandmother, "GG," to Beckham, Dylan, Henry and Amelia.
Dotty and her late husband were active members of the Beverly Hills Community for over 30 years. Both were members of the VFW, Fishing Club and the Central Citrus Sr. Center. In 2016 Dorothy Vacca was presented with The Lifetime Achievement Award from then President Barack Obama for
4000+ hours of volunteer service at the Central Citrus Sr. Center.
Donations made out to Citrus County BOCC in memory of Dorothy:
Central Citrus Community Center
c/o Kris Hornaday, center coordinator
2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, rm 114
Lecanto, Florida 34461
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 17, 2020