Dorothy W. Runyon, age 97, of Inverness, FL passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 while under the care of Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. Dorothy was born on November 7, 1921 in Elizabeth, N.J. to the late Leroy and Mamie (Ralph) Wolfe. She proudly served her country as a member of the United States Navy and was a Veteran of World War II. Dorothy was married to Albert Runyon for 41 years until his passing in 1982. She and Albert made Citrus County Florida their home in 1970 after relocating from Flemington, N.J. For the past 30 years Dorothy loved spending time at the East Citrus Community Center in Inverness where she enjoyed playing cards and socializing with her friends. She also enjoyed painting, watching musicals and going to the theatre.

Those left to mourn Dorothy's passing include her daughter, Debra Graham and her Fiancé Sandy Bagley of Hernando, FL; sons: Albert Runyon of High Springs, FL, Bruce Runyon of Inverness, FL, Dwight Runyon of Clinton, N.J., Eric Runyon of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren: Roger, Michele, Lynn, Albie, Meagan, Dwight, Ashley, Paula, Rebecca, Erica; and several great grandchildren. In addition to her loving husband Albert, Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Craig Runyon and sister, Lillian May Hodge.

A funeral to honor Dorothy's life and her service to her country is scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL where full military honors will be rendered by Inverness VFW #4337 honor guard. Friends are invited to join Dorothy's family in the procession to the cemetery, which will leave the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home promptly at 10:15 AM on the morning of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to the East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E Gulf to Lake Hwy., Inverness, FL 34450.

