Mr. Dorris Clark, age 78, of Hernando, FL passed away while surrounded by his loving family on
Monday, July 22, 2019. Dorris was born on July 8, 1941 in Cumberland, KY to the late Joe Clark and Edna (Paul) Clark-Morris. On April 8, 1962 he married Yvonne Boggs with whom he shared 57 years of loving marriage.
Dorris and Yvonne made Citrus County their home in 1983 after relocating from Ypsilanti, MI. They owned and operated the K&K Mini Market in Inverness until their retirement in July of 2015. Prior to owning the convenience store, he worked as a driver for Ready Mix and also as a mechanic.
Dorris inherited his grandfather's 1941 Dodge pickup truck, the truck on which he learned to drive. He spent many years and numerous hours lovingly restoring the truck to its original beauty. When he had some time to spare, Dorris loved sitting in his back yard feeding the birds and enjoying nature.
In addition to his loving wife Yvonne, Dorris is survived by his sons: Kevin Clark of Citrus Springs, Keith Clark and his wife Michelle, of Citrus Springs; grandchildren: Korey, Jack and Kerrigan; step grandchildren: Chris and Shannon; two brothers and six sisters. He is also survived by his very special great-great niece and nephew: Kylie and Sean, who considered Dorris to be their loving grandfather. Dorris is preceded in death by two sisters.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Bishop Dr. Douglas Alexander Sr. of the New Church Without Walls officiating. Following the service at the funeral home, Dorris will be laid to rest at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Floral City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 27, 2019