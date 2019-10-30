Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
Interment
Following Services
New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery
Istachatta, FL
Mrs. Dot V. Rooks

Mrs. Dot V. Rooks Obituary
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Dot V. Rooks , age 87, of Brooksville, Florida, will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Interment will follow at New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery, Istachatta, Florida. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 hour prior to the service. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations in Mrs. Rooks' memory to the Florida 4-H Foundation, 3103 McCarty Hall, Gainesville, FL 32611 or at www.florida4h.org or to your local 4-H. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
She was born December 19, 1931 in Bankston, AL, daughter of the late Kolan and Jessie (Caraway) Vick. She died October 28, 2019 in Inverness, FL. She worked as a Home Economics Agent for the Florida Extension Service. As a home extension agent and a 4-H leader, Mrs. Rooks helped shape the lives of many young people. An avid geneologists, she organized family reunions for both Rooks and Vick families for over 20 years.Mrs. Rooks was a member of Hernando Citrus Farm Bureau and served for many years as a Director. She was a longtime Hernando County Poll worker and Poll Captian.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Albert L Rooks, Sr. of Brooksville, FL, a son, Albert L "Bo" Rooks, Jr. of Floral City, FL, 3 daughters, Jesslyn Rooks of Inverness, FL Myra Rooks of Brooksville, FL and Anna Rooks of Trenton, FL. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019
