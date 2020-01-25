|
It is with tremendous sadness that we announce Douglas Burris, 61, of Homosassa, FL passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 21, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1958 to Calvin and Wanda Burris in Terre Haute, IN. He served in the US Navy and enjoyed a position as a Custodian for the Citrus County School District for over 20 years. Douglas always had a smile and a joke to make people laugh. He had a "Green Thumb" and enjoyed growing Bonsai trees and caring for his beloved cats. Douglas will be remembered as the guy with a heart of gold. Always giving to others even if doing without for himself. He loved his family and friends beyond measure.
He was preceded in death by his father Calvin and is survived by his mother and step-father Wanda (Wayne) Faulkenberg; sister Diana (Daniel) Kreisle; step-brothers Eldon Faulkenberg and Richard (Frances) Faulkenberg; nieces Samantha Kreisle, Carrie Poust, Jennifer Boone, and Piper Faulkenberg, and nephew Jonathan Faulkenberg.
Family will receive friends for visitation from 5-7PM, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Funeral service will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the funeral home followed by burial at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Douglas' name may be made to Citrus County Animal Shelter.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020