Douglas Garry West, age 65, a resident of Homosassa, FL, passed away on December 26, 2019, at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River, FL. He was born on February 11, 1954, in Tampa, FL, to Shirley A. Smith and Raymond V. West. Garry and his family moved to Georgia, where he attended Adairsville High School. He subsequently attended Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, VA. Following high school, Garry attended University of Georgia in Athens, GA. His love for the Georgia Bulldogs never waned, and he was a loyal fan until his death. Garry loved all sports, and his ambition was to become a coach; however, following a motorcycle accident his dream was never realized.
Following college, Garry returned to Florida to live and work. He spent his last years in Homosassa, Florida, where he was employed at Sheldon Palmes Insurance Company. He cherished his clients as well as his coworkers there. Garry also enjoyed spending time with his friends at his river house. His favorite pastimes were having friends over for cookouts, watching sports on TV, and listening to music as well as cruising down the river and fishing.
Those who knew Garry are aware of his love for animals. A very sad time for Garry was the day he lost his dearly loved dog, Sam. Sam had been Garry's constant companion for many years.
Garry was preceded in death by his first wife, LeAnn Roberts; his father, Raymond V. West; his stepfather, F. Kenneth Pelfrey; his stepbrother, K. Wayne Pelfrey; and his high school sweetheart, Lisa Lovingood whose death had a devastating impact on his life. He is survived by his wife, Kay Blankenship; his son, Josh Hershey; his mother, Shirley A. Pelfrey; his stepbrother, Dean Pelfrey; his sister, Sharron Gale West; and his sister-in-law, Angela Pelfrey. He also leaves behind his beloved bird, Jabber.
Ronnie Payne, Susan Malone, Lana Lovingood Richey, Al Rogers, Ernie Holcombe, Frankie Fletcher, Bob Painter, and Fred Painter were lifelong friends who Garry treasured. His wish is that these dear friends, along with his family and all those whose lives he touched will remember him with joy and happiness and know that he is at peace.
Family and friends are invited to gather at 10082 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa, FL on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. to celebrate Garry's life. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to the or to the Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park (4150 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL 34446) in Garry's memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020