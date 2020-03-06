Mr. Douglass Lee Bostwick, 76, of Dunnellon, FL, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 surrounded by his wife Millie, and children.
Mr. Bostwick was born December 5, 1943 in Troy, New York. His family later moved to Florida where he graduated from Lakeland High School in Lakeland, FL, and Florida Atlantic University where he received a B.S. in Accounting. Between high school and college, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force, where he obtained the rank of Airman Second Class.
Mr. Bostwick retired from TECO Energy, Inc. as an accountant after 24 years, then worked for and retired from the Florida Department of Agriculture as an Inspector. The things in life that he really enjoyed were fishing, wood working, and especially being with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years Milicent Bostwick, his three sons Rick Bostwick, Steve Bostwick (Nikki) of Tampa, James Bostwick (Dena) of Ocala, his two daughters Kathy Hall (Zan), of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Leslie McKeown (Cory) of Barrie, Ontario, eight grandchildren, Brandon and Justin Hall, Ben and Dylan Bostwick, Quentin and Avery Bostwick, Morgan and Mason McKeown, his brother Gene Bostwick and his wife Toni and their son Nickolas, many nieces and nephews, and many extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Ruth Douglass Bostwick.
Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave, Dunnellon, with Father Gil Larsen officiating.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020