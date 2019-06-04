Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doyle Carter Payne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doyle Carter Payne, 63, lived in Homosassa Florida. He died Friday night May 3rd 2019.

He was a father of 4 kids; two sons and two daughters. His oldest were Brain Stanley, Eleanor Cupeto, Dustin Payne Cupeto, and his youngest was De'Anna Payne Cupeto.

His life partner Judith Cupeto mothered 3 of those kids. She was his angel. He wouldn't have been able to accomplish half of his life achievements without her by his side. She was the love of his life.

He loved his family and he never wanted to see any of them hurt. He would tell stories of his own personal experiences of his life to help prepare and protect us from the true evils living in this world. He never wanted to see us suffer through anything that he could protect us from.

He would always have our backs during anything life throws at us. If we were down and couldn't afford to feed ourselves he was the man who would give a plate of food and would even sacrifice his last dollar just to help us out as much as he could. He always wanted to bring joy into our lives. He was the one who sat at the family gathers cracking jokes because he always wanted to bring a smile to your face. I remember he would max out his bank account to take us to theme parks or to buy us Christmas presents because he wanted to give us everything he could.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 4, 2019

