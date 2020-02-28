Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Doyle Edward Mogateau


1932 - 2020
Doyle Edward Mogateau Obituary
Doyle Edward Mogateau, 87, of Homosassa, FL passed away February 18, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1932 in St. Cloud, FL to Charles and Thelma Magoteau.
He moved to Crystal River from Englewood, FL about 10 years ago where he and his beloved wife of 67 years, Joyce lived until they moved to Sugarmill Woods 4 years ago. He was known by everyone for being such an avid fisherman and for his fishing stories. He was a real people person and was proud to be a life long FL resident.
Doyle is survived by his beloved wife Joyce of Homosassa, FL; children Charmaine Nichols-Ruff of Knoxville, TN, Lizbeth "Libby" Williams of Homosassa, FL and Marlene Magoteau of Citrus County, FL; grandchildren Charles Mirkle of OR, Amanda Stroud of FL and Amber Trickey of CA; great-grandchildren Cora, Gavin, Allison, Ashley and Brittany.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL..
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020
