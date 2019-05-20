Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Services
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
Duane Towne
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
Duane R. "Papa" Towne


Duane R. "Papa" Towne, 86, of Citrus Springs, Florida passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 after a valiant battle against cancer. He was born in Dansville, NY on January 17, 1933 to the late Frank and Mildred (Carney) Towne.
After graduating from Dansville Central High School, Duane enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served as a Senior Radio Operator. He loved sharing stories about his time while stationed on the island of Adak, Alaska. After Duane's tour was complete, he worked as a Lithographer in New York, Minnesota, and in Florida before retiring to spend time with family. He was a loyal member of the American Legion.
His greatest enjoyment was coaching. Duane was a Little League coach for many years in his hometown of Dansville, New York. After moving to Florida, he spent countless hours as a Volunteer Coach and the biggest supporter of the Lecanto Lady Panther Soccer and Volleyball teams.
Duane was predeceased by his loving wife, Randa (Miller) Towne, brothers Oliver and William, and sisters Violet Walther and Bette Griese.
Duane is survived by sons Stephen (Teresa) Towne of Dover, Delaware; Jason (Laura) Towne of St. Augustine, Florida, and Kevin (Cynthia) Towne of Citrus Springs, Florida as well as grandchildren, Erik (Victoria), Matthew, Ryan, Alexandra, Sarah, and Brenna, and great grandson Owen.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any donations be made to the Lecanto Girls High School Soccer/Volleyball programs.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 20, 2019
