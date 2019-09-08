Dustin Bruce McCulloch (1994 - 2019)
Dustin Bruce McCulloch born July 9, 1994, passed away peacefully in his sleep August 23, 2019.
He graduated from Lecanto High School and he lived life to the fullest. He was a kind and caring young man who enjoyed fishing, and his many friends and he loved animals.
Dustin is survived by his parents Randall and Cathy McCulloch; his sister, Melinda McCulloch Lacey, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and many friends.
He will be truly missed for he was loved by many.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
