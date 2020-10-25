1/
Earl Herbert "Buck" Hicks
1953 - 2020
Earl "Buck" Herbert Hicks, 67, of Inverness, Florida passed away October 22, 2020. He was born October 13, 1953 in Battle Creek, Michigan. Earl had a passion for working on cars in which he was an Auto Mechanic and also did body work, and had earned is Black Belt in Martial Arts, life Scout in the Boy Scout Association, and enjoyed Karaoke, and loved art work. He was a graduate of Harper Creek High School in Battle Creek, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Hicks, and brother, Steve Hicks.
He is survived by his father, Edwin D. Hicks of Homosassa, two children, Ross and Holly, sister, Judi Tribble, three grandchildren, Chelsea, Daniel, and Shanna, four nieces and two nephews. A Celebration of his life will be held Wednesday October 28th 10:00am at the Victory Baptist Church in Inverness, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Victory Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
October 24, 2020
Buck and I were high school classmates. He was well liked by all. He was shy and really had a talent for working on cars. My condolences to his family.
Dale Aldrich
Classmate
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
