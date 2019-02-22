Earl Kenneth Jarvis, 81 of Alpena, MI passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 under the care of Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL.

He was born in Ocqueoc Township, MI on November 11, 1937 to the late Andrew Earl and Lydia Louisa (VanAtten) Jarvis. After graduating from Onaway High School in 1956, Earl began his 46 year sailing career on the Great Lakes. He started as a dishwasher, and quickly worked his way up to becoming the youngest Steward sailing on the Great Lakes. In 1955, Earl was a Golden Gloves Regional Champion. Earl married his loving wife Doris on June 2, 1956, and spent 62 loving years together. While living in Alpena, they had 4 children. Earl and Doris became snowbirds, coming to Inverness for the winters where Earl enjoyed playing golf. He volunteered for the Citrus Sheriff's Crime watch for 20 years. During his retirement, Earl enjoyed restoring Massey Harris tractors and traveling to many tractor shows and parades. He was also involved with many organizations and clubs, and he cherished his time with his family. Earl loved going to the hunting camp and teaching his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren how to hunt. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved laughter.

Earl was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Jarvis, sisters Evelyn Smith and Audrey Gerding, brothers in law Robert Bobola, Jerry Dunbar, Ralph Freel and Kenneth Gerding; sisters in law Emma Jarvis, Carol Bobola and Pat Bobola. Earl is survived by his loving wife Doris, his children David Jarvis of Inverness, Douglas Jarvis and his wife Katie of Millersburg, MI, Donna Kaiser of East Tawas, MI, and Darlene Tourjee of Colorado Springs, CO.; sister Eleanor Freel; sister in law Rose Dunbar, brother in law Tom Bobola and his wife Sue; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and several special nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Earl's life will be held in Alpena at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Earl's name be made to the Hospice organization of your choice. Private cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary