Citrus Springs - Earl L. Decker, 94, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his residence in Citrus Springs, FL. He was born on February 17, 1926 in Ionia County, MI and was the son to the late Zeno and Evelyn (Austin) Decker. Following retirement, Earl moved to Dunnellon in 1986 from Lake Odessa, MI. He enlisted with United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Earl was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Dunnellon where he was on the finance committee, a member of the VFW Ed Penno Post #4864, volunteer Neighborhood Crime Watch and the Citrus Springs Civic Association. In his leisure time he enjoyed playing golf. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Norma and his brothers, Max and Orville Decker.
Survivors include his daughter, Denise Lazaroff (Chris), Simpsonville, SC; his brother, Wayne Decker (Shirley), Hastings, MI; his granddaughters, Heather Norris and Jennifer Wells and his five great grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Earl will be laid to rest beside his wife at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020