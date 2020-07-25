Earl Patrick "Pat" Harrison, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Mr. Harrison was born on December 28, 1946 in El Paso, TX, son of the late Donald Clifford Harrison and Gabrielle Josephine Wilson Harrison. Mr. Harrison started his career in 1971 as a law enforcement officer at Metro-Dade County, Florida Sheriff's office. He retired from the Citrus County, Florida Sheriff's office in 1996.
Following retirement, he continued serving through contracting in support of the U.S. State Department and Military operations worldwide. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking and creating beautiful handcrafted wood bowls.
His pride and joy was spending quality time with his loving wife of forty-nine years, Debra Cleereman Harrison and his children, grandchildren, and his menagerie of beloved pets.
Mr. Harrison is preceded in death by his sisters, Donna and Kathy Harrison.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Harrison; son, Chris Harrison and his wife Nodoka and their children, Sasha, Matthew, Sean and Cole Harrison; daughter, Donna Guevara and her husband Louis and their children, Rory, Paige and Logan Guevara; sister, Jodi Brown; brother, Forrest Harrison; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 25th of July, 2020 in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Pastor Shane Kohler officiating. A Gathering of Friends will be held immediately following the service at Owen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Harrison's honor to Faith Community Church, 345 Parkway 575, Suite 100, Woodstock, GA 30188 or //www.faithcommunitychurch.org/giving.
Please visit www.owenfunerals.com
to post tributes and sign the online register.
Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA 30120 has charge of the arrangements.