Eddie Lawrence Dean, 69, of Homosassa passed away Tuesday October 1, 2019 at his home.

Eddie was born into this world, May 3, 1950 in Fairfield, Alabama. Eddie is the oldest of five children from the union of Calvin and Margaret Dean. Eddie accepted Christ at an early age. Eddie was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church of Cincinnati, OH and he faithfully attended the early morning services with his mother and father and later just with his father until he was unable to attend because of his health.

After his high school graduation, Eddie enlisted in the US Coast Guard because he knew he would have been drafted as the oldest brother. This enlistment comes at the final years of the

A spiritual gift is a God given talent or ability, given to select Christians by the Holy Spirit that allows him or her to do service in their lives to benefit the church in performing its mission on earth. Eddie had many gifts and talents. The following are only a few of his gifts and talents: gymnastics, film production, body building (high school days), playing the guitar, home improvements especially when he had his own business called Masterpiece Artistic Design and Painter. He was very intelligent, quiet and comedian all of his life. He was a freelance character designer and would design children's nursery and would do special calligraphy designs on walls and garage doors.

During high school days, Eddie and his friends would film 'Hercules' movies in the back yard. In their creativity and special effects, they put Tina, the youngest sibling on her tricycle and through the magic of television made her disappear and reappear. While on the gymnastics team, Eddie and the team stole the hearts and minds of Cincinnati by performing gymnastic feats and he himself won three first place trophies which landed them in the newspaper. He taught himself to play the guitar and played at a local west end church.

Many of his gifts and skills were self taught. He held many jobs. He was an unlikely unassuming person. Eddie was a Queen City Metro Driver. Once on his shift, a man boarded the bus with a gun. He was going to do harm to someone and anyone. Eddie talked the man down from using the gun and harming passengers, Eddie or himself.

The gift of laughter was truly Eddie's gift to the world. He could make a joke out of peanut butter and make you laugh twice as hard about it. He truly enjoyed eating peanut butter. He was also a practical joker.

Eddie was devoted to people. His devotion was to family and extended family. He was a loving devotee to Peggy Cameron Shabazz, co-parents to Steven Dean (Dominique), Donald and Jermaine Cameron (Susie), Damon Holloway (Candace), and Kristy Nelloms (Cetric), a beautiful bouquet of grandchildren, a garden full of nieces and nephews named special nicknames by him. Eddie leaves to rejoice in this his final journey to the Lord Jesus Christ and continuously celebrating his memory: siblings – Thomas Dean (Brenda), Helen bartleson, Veronica Dean (Scott Mann), Tina Coman (Willie), beloved aunts, Creola Hillman, Katie Williams (Tom), Lizzie Simons, Jesse Mae Morgan (Houston), Geneva Ross, beloved cousins, friends, and loved ones.

Friends and family are invited to visitation on Monday October 14th at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River, FL beginning at 11 AM followed by an Honor Guard service at 12:30 PM performed by the American Legion Post 155 Honor Guard. A private interment will take place at the Florida national Cemetery.

