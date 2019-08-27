Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Edith "Sammie" Hose


1935 - 2019
Edith "Sammie" Hose Obituary
Edith "Sammie" Hose, age 84 of Inverness, Florida, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Hernando, FL. She was born January 30, 1935 in Middlemiss, Ontario, Canada and moved to the US in the 60s. She worked as a Bartender in Miami for many years, retired and moved to Inverness, FL with her husband Jack in the early 90s. Edith enjoyed bowling in a league and socializing with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Lena (Clark) McArthur; her loving husband, Jack E. Hose; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ernest Hose and Minnie Hose; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Clay King. She was loved and will be missed by her daughter Laura Hose of Tallahassee, FL, sister, Alice Ripley (late Bill), brother, Gary McArthur (Rona), sister-in-law Donna McArthur (late Dick), brother-in-law Jimmy Hose (late Lilly), several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends both in the US and Canada.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019
