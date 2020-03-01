|
|
Edna Willis, 92, of Dawsonville, Georgia passed away Thursday February 26, 2020 at her residence following a period of declining health.
Born June 11, 1927 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Thomas and Ethel Swanson, she had been living in Georgia for the past 10 years having moved from Crystal River, Florida. Edna was one-of-a-kind, a very talented seamstress, true character, and lived a long life. She will be missed by many! She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Willis and several sisters and brothers.
Surviving are her son, Gary D. Allen, Dawsonville, GA; granddaughter, Lindsey M. Sentz, Gainesville, GA; sister, Louise Brown, Ringold, GA; brothers, Kenneth Swanson, Louisiana, George Swanson, Tennessee; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A graveside service will begin at 1:30 PM on Tuesday March 3rd at Crystal River Memorial Park Cemetery. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020