Eduardo Martin Calderon, 80, of Inverness, died on February 2, 2020 at The Grove Health & Rehab in Hernando. A Celebration of Life service for Eduardo, will be conducted on Thursday, February 6th,, 2020 at 12:30 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL where full military honors will be rendered by Inverness VFW #4337 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until service time.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020