Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oyster's Restaurant
Crystal River, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Oyster's Restaurant
Crystal River, FL
View Map
Edward L Sanderson


1951 - 2019
Edward L Sanderson Obituary
Edward L Sanderson, age 68, of Crystal River, Florida, passed away July 28, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family. Ed was born on May 17, 1951 in Chatham, Ontario, Canada to Fred and Mary (Morrison) Sanderson. Ed moved to Citrus County in 1982 from Hudson, FL. Ed was the original owner of M&E's Donuts and Subs and Ed's 3 Little Bakers in Crystal River, FL.
Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Jo (Zyrowski) Sanderson; three children, Edward Lee Sanderson and his wife, Carin, David Ian Sanderson and his wife, Stacy and daughter, Tina Marie Sanderson, one grandson, Joseph Walter Sanderson.
A celebration of life will be held on August 17th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with service time at
3 p.m. at Oyster's Restaurant in Crystal River, FL. Family and Friends are asked to join in the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Parkinson's Research.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019
