Edward Otto Koster, age 86, Inverness, FL, passed away December 23, 2019 at Arbor Trail Nursing & Rehab Center. Mr. Koster was born in Lakeview, NY on January 13, 1933 to the late Edward A. and Kathryn (Lockwood) Koster and moved to this area in 2015. He retired from the heavy construction industry as an operating engineer (heavy equipment) and served our great nation in the U.S. Army.
Left to cherish his memory are 3 children: Kevin (Sandra) Koster and Gary (Susanne) Koster, both of Farmingville, NY, and Allison Koster of Inverness, FL; 2 brothers: William and George Koster; 2 sisters: Anna Mitchell and Theresa Keating; 8 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Alma Koster on September 3, 2015 and his son, Ronald Koster.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Kell officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9:30 AM on Friday until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to s.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 25, 2019